Actor and filmmaker brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan talked about the ups and downs of romantic relationships on the debut episode of a new web show called 'Dumb Biryani.' The show is hosted by Arbaaz's son, Arhaan, and his friends.

What happened on the first episode of Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani podcast

In the first episode, Arhaan and his friends chatted with their dads about love, life, relationships, and their connection with their famous brother, Salman Khan.

Arbaaz and Sohail, who each have experienced marriages not working out, discussed why some relationships fail. Sohail emphasized the importance of ending things peacefully when the spark fades, while Arbaaz highlighted the necessity of mutual giving in a relationship. Sohail mentioned that all relationships have a time limit, while Arbaaz emphasized the value of commitment.

“We get pressured into relationships, about what’s going to happen to the other person or yourself. There’s a whole world out there,” Sohail said.

He continued, “Till when it lasts, and till when you’re happy together, keep the relationship going, don’t make it sour. Because that’s when negative feelings about the other person come into you.”

“Everything comes with an expiry. You buy a medicine, you buy a chocolate, you call for food. When you lose excitement in a relationship, amicably move on. Communication is the best thing.” Sohail said.

Arbaaz mentioned, “The most important time to get into a relationship is when you’re willing to give rather than receive. Most people get into relationships wanting to receive. And they forget about what they bring to the table, what they have to offer. Until and unless you’re getting into a relationship to give, there’s no reason why you should be getting into a relationship. If you’re only going to be the recipient, it’s not going to work for the other person beyond a point of time.”

Arbaaz also said that relying solely on a partner for happiness isn't healthy. If a relationship involves deception, it's better to end it. He also stressed the significance of commitment, likening it to the essence of a nikaah. “You sign a paper, saying that you will take care of the person,” he said.

Arbaaz emphasized the foundation of a friendship in a relationship saying, "If you feel that you can’t tell your partner something because they might judge you, then you have a problem.”