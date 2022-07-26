Arushi Sharma on 'Jaadugar': The film taught me teamwork

Arushi Sharma of 'Love Aaj Kal' fame on how the Jeetendra-led 'Jaadugar' helped hone her craft

Arushi Sharma

After starting her film career with 'Tamasha' (2015), it took her five more years to bag a pivotal role in Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal' (2020). Undeterred by the slow pace of her career and the lack of offers during the pandemic, Arushi Sharma went back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, only to be called back to audition for Netflix’s 'Jaadugar'. While the film garnered mixed responses, the actor claims she learnt a lot from her experience on set.

Arushi and Jeetendra in Jaadugar

“I learnt about teamwork; it is a great lesson for actors,” says the actor, who played an ophthalmologist opposite Jeetendra Kumar in the OTT film. Not being a trained actor, Sharma was perplexed to see actors cry at the drop of a hat in scenes. “I am fairly new, so, I never understood how actors cry on screen. I feel 'Jaadugar' taught me to bring out the emotional aspect [to the fore]. I believe it will help me in my next project too.” Sharma adds how her co-star’s temperament and acting prowess helped her ace the scenes in the drama written by Biswapati Sarkar. “Jeetu is brilliant, humble, and rooted. He brings realness to the screen. As a co-actor, he is supportive and would often give me time to prepare for a scene,” says the actor, who just wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming Netflix project, 'Kaalapani'.

While Sharma refused to divulge details about Kaalapani, she believes that it will showcase her “in a new light”. The actor, who has been in the industry for seven years, while having no godfather to guide her, understands that hard work will eventually be rewarded. “I feel this industry works in the favour of people who are hardworking, have patience, and who never give up. I think perseverance is something this profession and city demands,” says Sharma, adding that she learnt her lesson post the release of Love Aaj Kal. “The initial three days after a film’s release are cloudy. Slowly and steadily, one has to come back to their craft and pick up from where they left off. You cannot do much after a project is released. As an actor, your only job [is to focus on your] next role and improve.”