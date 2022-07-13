Athiya Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with KL Rahul: I hope I am invited to this wedding

Recently, there were strong rumours doing the round that Athiya and KL Rahul have set a wedding date. However, Athiya has decided to not encourage the rumours and has put an end to them in her own way.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul/ PC- Official social media handle

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year, all eyes have been on Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding. Recently, there were strong rumours doing the round that Athiya and KL Rahul have set a date. Reports stated that the two will be tying the knot in three months. However, Athiya has decided to not encourage the rumours and has put an end to them in her own way.

On Wednesday, Athiya took to her Instagram stories to react to reports of a 'certain wedding happening in 3 months', While she did not mention any specific report, she simply wrote, "I hope I am invited to this wedding that is taking place in 3 months, Lol!".

Athiya and KL Rahul made their first public appearance together at the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' in December last year. The Shetty family was present to cheer Ahan. KL Rahul, too, joined the family to celebrate Ahan's debut film.

Meanwhile, Athiya recently left for Germany with Rahul for the cricketer's groin surgery. Sharing an update on his health, Rahul posted, "Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon.”

Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.