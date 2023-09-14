Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday 2023: Tahira Kashyap wishes her 'soulmate', says 'there's just no one like you'

On Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, his wife Tahira Kashyap penned a beautiful note and shared multiple pictures on Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday today. Fans across the world are sending good wishes. The best greeting came from the actor's wife, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. On Instagram, the author-filmmaker shared multiple pictures with the Dream Girl 2 star.

Tahira's caption read, "Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you!

Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you!Yours truly lover girl."

Ayushmann exclusively shared with Mid-Day, "This is a very special birthday for me because Dream Girl 2 is a hit! The people of my country havas always supported me ever since my debut and this year I have to thank them for giving me one of the best birthday gifts ever by making my film a big success! I can’t thank them enough because I wanted to deliver a film that makes people happy."

He added, "I’m an entertainer by profession. So, when I deliver a successful film and make people smile in theatres, I feel fulfilled. This birthday, I’m extremely satiated because I have managed to entertain audiences across the country."

The actor concluded by saying, "Comedy is a very tough genre for any artiste. I’m just glad that people have accepted me in this genre with the Dream Girl franchise. I hope to do more in the near future and make people laugh their hearts out. There is nothing more satisfying that seeing happy faces in cinema halls!"

Ayushmann celebrated the success of Dream Girl 2 with his fans. The actor hosted a bash for his fans and thanked them for supporting him and the film wholeheartedly. He made an entry dancing to the beats of Dil Ka Telephone 2. Ayushmann's fans welcomed him with chants of his name. He was visibly moved by the gesture and expressed gratitude. The celebration didn't end without pictures and selfies. Sharing a video from the event, the actor wrote, "Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!"