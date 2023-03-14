Ayushmann Khurrana looks forward to night schedules

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a nocturnal being and thoroughly enjoys working at night

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in a hectic night schedule for Dream Girl 2. They are shooting long hours at night, and the talented actor is enjoying every bit of working into the wee hours of the day.

Little do people know, Ayushmann is a nocturnal being and thoroughly enjoys working at night. He, in fact, recently posted a picture on social media at 3.40 a.m. and was all smiles.

Being a night owl, he is his jovial best at night. Talking about the same, Ayushmann shares, "I am a night person. I have always found the calm and peace of the night soothing."

He further adds "I feel most alive when I am on sets at night. While some in the team find it tough to do night shoots, I am usually chatting everyone up, raising their spirits, and keeping the night alive. I enjoy the nocturnal shoots."

The talented actor also confesses, "I love the moon, I am a selenophile, and the moon inspires me deeply. On set, I am usually goofing around, thoroughly enjoying myself. Often, I write my songs and poems late at night. When the whole world slows down, my mind races, and I find myself being very productive."

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in ‘An Action Hero’ directed by Anirudh Iyer, written by Neeraj Yadav, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, under T-Series Films, and Aanand L. Rai, under Colour Yellow Productions. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, stars like Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Hooda, and Neeraj Madhav were featured in the film.

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 super-hit comedy movie ‘Dream Girl'. The film focuses on a cross-gender actor (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) whose female voice impersonation garners attention from others, and talks about depression and loneliness. Additionally, it stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee.