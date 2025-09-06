Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Baaghi 4 Day 1 collection Tiger Shroff starrer scores well but falls behind its prequels

Baaghi 4 Day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff starrer scores well, but falls behind its prequels

Updated on: 06 September,2025 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Baaghi 4 has opened to decent numbers at the box office, collecting a double-digit earnings on its opening day. However, its day one collections fall behind the opening day earnings of its predecessors, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3

Baaghi 4 Day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff starrer scores well, but falls behind its prequels

Baaghi 4 box office

Baaghi 4 Day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff starrer scores well, but falls behind its prequels
Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa's Baaghi 4 has finally been released. The fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise hit the screens on Friday. It received mixed reviews from the critics and netizens. Trade experts forecasted that on its first day, Baaghi 4 will mark a double-digit opening, and that has happened.

Baaghi 4 day 1 collection

Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa’s Baaghi 4 has finally been released. The fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise hit the screens on Friday. It received mixed reviews from the critics and netizens. Trade experts forecasted that on its first day, Baaghi 4 will mark a double-digit opening, and that has happened.

Baaghi 4 day 1 collection



According to reports, the movie on its opening day has collected approximately Rs 12 crore, which is a decent number. However, the fourth instalment has failed to beat its prequels, Baaghi 2 and 3, at the box office on its first day.


Baaghi, which released in 2016, had collected Rs. 11.85 crore at the box office on day one. Baaghi 2 raced ahead and took an opening of Rs. 25.10, while Baaghi 3 collected Rs. 17.30 crore on its opening day. Hence, Baaghi 4 has nearly collected the amount that Baaghi had collected in 2016.

Tiger Shroff’s film needs to jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount during the first weekend. Notably, the makers have not yet revealed the official budget of Baaghi 4. While some reports suggest it is made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, some suggest that it is Rs 200 crore budget movie.

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 has received mixed reviews from the critics. Baaghi 4 is an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut). It is the fourth instalment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

The story follows Ronny, who survives a deadly train crash he never intended to live through. Plagued by grief and guilt, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by the memory of a woman he loved and possibly lost.

Following the release, Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared two stills of himself from the latest release and shared a heartfelt note, saying: "Overwhelmed with your love and reactions. Even though he's not the same... thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #Baaghi4 in cinemas now!"

(With inputs from IANS)

