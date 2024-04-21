Breaking News
Manushi Chhillar on age gap with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: It wasn't like a love story anyway

Updated on: 21 April,2024 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Manushi Chhillar talked about the age difference between herself and Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, saying it wasn't a big deal because the movie didn't focus on romance

Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar

Manushi Chhillar appeared in her fourth movie alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' released on April 11, 2024. This marks her second collaboration with Akshay after 'Samrat Prithviraj,' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In a recent Zoom interview, Manushi addressed the online chatter about the age difference between her and Akshay.


Manushi Chhillar on age gap with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan


When asked about the discussions on social media regarding the age gap between her and Akshay, Manushi Chhillar responded by saying, “Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing. In this film, there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway.”


Manushi Chhillar is set to add yet another feather to her cap. After exploring actioners such as ‘Operation Valentine’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and period-drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Manushi is reportedly set to star in a comedy film. As per reports, 'Manushi Chhillar', along with Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will join the esteemed star cast of ‘No Entry Mein Entry’, which is the sequel of the 2005 film 'No Entry'. 

On the work front:

Sources reveal Manushi will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, who have joined the sequel of No Entry as the lead. The project, which was announced earlier this year, will not only mark Manushi’s first on-screen appearance with Kriti and Shraddha, but it is also the first time when the actress will be seen pairing up with Arjun, Varun and Diljit. If rumours are to be believed, Manushi, Kriti and Shraddha will have pivotal roles in the film. 

The first part titled 'No Entry' was released in 2005. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and earned a spot in the cult comedy space in Bollywood. 

Manushi Chhillar Akshay Kumar bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
