Badshah and Arijit sang the former's song 'Soulmate' from the new album 'Ek Tha Raja'.

Badshah and Arijit Singh Pic/X Screenshot

Listen to this article

Rapper Badshah and singing sensation Arijit Singh had an epic crossover during a concert in Bangkok, Thailand. They sang the song 'Soulmate' from the former's new album 'Ek Tha Raja'. However, the heartfelt gesture of Badshah caught the attention of fans at the venue as well as on social media. Videos of the rapper touching the singer’s feet and seeking blessing have gone viral.

What a Moment!!

Badshah touched Arijit Singh's feet..



Soulmate live at Bangkok, Thailand pic.twitter.com/q0jpLhP55w — ᴄʜɪᴛᴛᴀʀᴀɴᴊᴀɴ ♪ (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) April 6, 2024

Netizens reacted to the same, with one user on X writing, “What a Moment!! Badshah touched Arijit Singh’s feet.. Soulmate live at Bangkok, Thailand.”

“Badshah is older than Arijit but he touched his feet. He wasn't touching his feet but it's a gesture that showed how much he respect Arijit's craft! Age doesn't matter, experience does!” added another.

“Arijit Singh is the well known crown of Music Industry. Everyone knows he resembles the God like Kishore and Rafi sahab who sings live as their recording. Same pitch Same tone,” wrote one user.

Over the years, Arijit has given many soulful and peppy numbers including 'Kabira', 'Samjhawan', 'Gerua', 'Channa Mereya', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', 'Ae Dil Hai' Mushkil', 'Muskurane'and his latest addition 'Deva Deva'.

Meanwhile, Badshah is known for tracks like ‘Jugnu’, 'Garmi', 'Paagal', ‘Kala Chashma’, and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ to name a few.

Speaking about the album, Badshah said in a statement, "I've spent sleepless nights in the studio, working tirelessly on this album for over a year and I'm grateful for how it has all finally shaped up. A big thank you to Shahrukh Khan, all the partners, and each of the amazing collaborators for all the love and support. And finally, ‘Ek Tha Raja’ is my biggest gift to the community and my fans. A big shout out to every single person who believed in me and never gave up!"

In the coming months, Badshah will be seen enthralling music lovers with his 'The Paagal Tour 2024' that will take place in Canada and the USA. It's a 6-date arena run with stops across Toronto (May 31st), Vancouver (June 1st), San Francisco (June 7th), Houston (June 8th), Dallas (June 9th) and New Jersey (June 15th). Additional dates for cities such as Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and the Netherlands will be announced too.

(With inputs from ANI)