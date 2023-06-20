'Ban Adipurush': All India Cine Workers' body writes to PM Modi; demands FIR against creators

All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film

Prabhas in the official movie poster of 'Adipurush', Pic/Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film. All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film.

Suresh Shyamlal's letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers' Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie's screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. 'Adipurush' is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."

"Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe. We request Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the Future," the letter stated.

He also demanded an FIR against Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla and the producers of the movie.

"We need FIR against the Director (Om Raut), Writer (Manoj Muntasir Shukla) & the Producers of the Movie who have hurt the Hindu Sentiments and Save the Image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhaghwan Hanuman. Actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali khan shouldn't have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan."

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' have decided to revamp the dialogues.

On Sunday evening, Nepali capital Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah enforced a ban on Indian movies following the 'Adipurush' dialogue controversy. In less than an hour of the KMC Mayor's decision, the Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya also sent letters to three movie theatres to halt the screening of all Indian movies starting Monday morning

With orders from the mayors of both metropolitan cities, the halls in both places have taken off the screening of Indian movies from their schedule and replaced them with Hollywood and Nepali movies.

