'Bhediya' Box Office: Varun Dhawan-starrer underperforms in week 1; collects Rs. 42.05 crore

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy 'Bhediya' was released in theaters across the world on November 25. While the film saw a good opening on the first weekend, it saw a dip on its first Monday and failed to pick up from there.
The Amar Kaushik directorial had a decent opening as the film collected Rs. 7.48 crore at the domestic box office. On its first Monday, it saw a 70 percent drop in collections from the weekend. At the end of week one, the film only managed to collect Rs. 42.05 crores.
Here's what the week 1 collection looks like:
Fri 7.48 cr
Sat 9.57 cr
Sun 11.50 cr
Mon 3.85 cr
Tue 3.45 cr
Wed 3.20 cr
Thu 3 cr
'Bhediya', meanwhile, has strong competition with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' which is running steady even in its second week. The film which collected Rs. 100 crore in week one continues to keep its momentum in week 2. Today onwards, Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero' will also be taking up a decent amount of screens.
Talking about 'Bhediya', the film follows the story of Bhaskar, who finds himself changing after being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal. While Bhaskar begins to transform into a shape-shifting werewolf, he and his friends look for answers amid many twists, turns, and laughs. The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.