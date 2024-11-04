Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in just three days. The film directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri

Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has emerged victorious at the box office despite a clash with the Rohit Shetty's giant 'Singham Again'. While both films have done exceptionally well at the box office, the margin between the two films' earning is also quite less. The audiences have whole heartedly accepted by the 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' this Diwali season at the theatres. Now, the Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy has created history for Kartik Aaryan at the box office. This has marked his third century at the box office after 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. As for Vidya Balan who also stars in the film, it marks her second Rs 100 crore film.

Kartik Aaryan's film opened at the box office with Rs 36 crore on Diwali day and managed to keep the moment on Saturday and Sunday as well. The film crossed Rs 100 cr in just three days, which makes it the lead actor's fastest 100 crore film. This is also Vidya Balan's second film to cross Rs 100 cr at the box office. Earlier, her film Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar has collected a lifetime of Rs 202.98 cr.

Detailed analysis of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 first weekend collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to give a detailed analysis of the film's first weekend collections. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 scores a fantastic number in its opening weekend... Crosses ₹ 100 cr on Sunday [Day 3] - a remarkable feat given the fierce competition from #SinghamAgain, which led to split screens, divided showtimes, and shared audience attention.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 has fared very well across the board, with #Delhi and #WestBengal emerging as standout states.

While #KartikAaryan has delivered ₹100 cr films in the past [#SKTKS and #BhoolBhulaiyaa2], what sets #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 apart is its remarkable speed in reaching the ₹100 cr mark in just *3 days*... #BB3 is #Kartik's quickest ascent to the ₹ 100 cr Club.

Looking back, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 reached the ₹ 100 cr milestone on Day 9 [second Saturday]... The fact that #BB3 has achieved this in just *3 days* demonstrates the franchise's massive growth as a brand.

Notably, all three of #KartikAaryan's centuries [#SKTKS, #BB2 and #BB3] have been produced by #BhushanKumar.

Looking ahead, the Monday-to-Thursday trends are extremely crucial and will determine whether #BB3 can surpass the ₹ 200 cr or even the ₹ 250 cr mark.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 1] Fri 36.60 cr, Sat 38.40 cr, Sun 35.20 cr. Total: ₹ 110.20 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice".

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 scores a fantastic number in its opening weekend... Crosses ₹ 💯 cr on Sunday [Day 3] - a remarkable feat given the fierce competition from #SinghamAgain, which led to split screens, divided showtimes, and shared audience attention.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 has fared… pic.twitter.com/NG9F05gx1D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2024