Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to start streaming on Netflix. The film was released in theatres during the Diwali weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was released in theatres during the Diwali weekend. Despite a clash with 'Singham Again' at the box office, the Anees Bazmee-directorial had a tremendous run. It marked Kartik's first film to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office. Now, the film is gearing up for its OTT release.

When and where to watch BB3 on OTT

After a successful theatrical run, the horror comedy will be available on streaming soon. The film is expected to be available on Netflix starting in early December. The film was initially set to stream on the streaming service in December but Netflix has now confirmed that the film will be available in early January 2025.

The film saw the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. She played the role in the first installment that also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead and was directed by Priyadarshan.

Kartik's first Rs 200 cr film

Actor Kartik Aaryan has delivered the biggest hit of his career with the Diwali release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film has been making waves at the box office despite a clash with the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again that stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor with Salman Khan in a special role. Despite the clash, Kartik has been able to achieve a box office milestone in his career with the release of this film. The film which crossed Rs 100 crore in just three days, has crossed the 200 cr mark at the end of the second weekend.

This marks Kartik Aaryan's first Rs 200 cr at the box office. Aaryan was over the moon with this achievement and took to Instagram to share his happiness. Sharing a poster that reveals that the film collected Rs 216 cr after 10 days at the box office, the actor wrote, "Rooh Baba Tomar Forever !! Its 11/11 and dreams do come true, First double century of my career ..Your love has bought me this far. Thank you for this Bday Gift in advance".

