'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta goes against everyone over captaincy

Updated on: 14 November,2022 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

A promo of the upcoming episode shows that Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik discuss becoming this week's captain of the house

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta goes against everyone over captaincy

Tina Datta in Bigg Boss house (Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Cracks seem to develop in the new formed family of 'Bigg Boss 16' as Tina Datta is seen locking horns with Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan and MC Stan over captaincy.


A promo of the upcoming episode was shared by channel Colors on Instagram. It shows that Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik discuss becoming this week's captain of the house.

Amid the discussion, Sajid is heard saying: "I will become captain this week."

Later, Shalin is seen telling Shiv that you want to become captain every time. Tina also expresses her desire to become the next captain.

She says: "I also want to become captain dude."

However, MC Stan says: "Tina ke captaincy mein koi kaam bhi nahi karega meko aisa lagta hai."



Tina gets upset with Sajid for not taking her side when he promised to do so and questions him about the same, "half an hour back you promised me and now you have broken the promise" and Sajid says "nahi mein nahi mukar gaya" (No, I did not go back).

Moments later Tina goes up to Shalin and says "don't say we are a family. Now I will flip."

