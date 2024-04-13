Bigg Boss 16 participant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was selected to act in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha while on the reality show. However, she is no longer part of the film

Dibakar Banerjee and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Listen to this article Bigg Boss visit for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' casting was 'PR Plan', says filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee x 00:00

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'. When the teaser of the film was dropped, several wondered why Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was missing from the promotional materials. She was cast in the film during the final days of Bigg Boss 16 where she was the participant. Reports were doing the rounds that she exited the film because of the bold scenes.

Dibakar Banerjee, in a recent interview, opened up about the challenges of casting for the film because of its controversial and gritty subject matter. While he did not take Nimrit's name, he said that many actors dropped out of the film. He told India Today, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more. But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter Love Sex Aur Dhokha and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The filmmaker also spoke about getting rejected by music labels. "We went and asked people who the label wanted but they refused saying it was their 'brand' of songs. They feared being trolled. These are legitimate reasons as we are all surviving on the internet presence and our followers. A topic that's even part of the film. The music of LSD 2 has come out very different, but I am happy as long as we do not repeat. Given the constraints we had this time, the music would reflect our struggles."

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali.'

Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies invite viewers to embark on a journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme.