Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss visit for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 casting was PR Plan says filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bigg Boss visit for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' casting was 'PR Plan', says filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee 

Updated on: 13 April,2024 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 16 participant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was selected to act in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha while on the reality show. However, she is no longer part of the film

Bigg Boss visit for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' casting was 'PR Plan', says filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee 

Dibakar Banerjee and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss visit for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' casting was 'PR Plan', says filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee 
x
00:00

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'. When the teaser of the film was dropped, several wondered why Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was missing from the promotional materials. She was cast in the film during the final days of Bigg Boss 16 where she was the participant. Reports were doing the rounds that she exited the film because of the bold scenes. 


Dibakar Banerjee, in a recent interview, opened up about the challenges of casting for the film because of its controversial and gritty subject matter. While he did not take Nimrit's name, he said that many actors dropped out of the film. He told India Today, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more. But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter Love Sex Aur Dhokha and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us.”


The filmmaker also spoke about getting rejected by music labels. "We went and asked people who the label wanted but they refused saying it was their 'brand' of songs. They feared being trolled. These are legitimate reasons as we are all surviving on the internet presence and our followers. A topic that's even part of the film. The music of LSD 2 has come out very different, but I am happy as long as we do not repeat. Given the constraints we had this time, the music would reflect our struggles."


'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', directed by the visionary filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, explores the multifaceted realities of the internet age. Set to release on April 19, 2024, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional content, including intriguing posters and chart-topping songs like 'Kamsin Kali.'

Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies invite viewers to embark on a journey through the digital landscape, where love knows no boundaries and influencers reign supreme.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dibakar banerjee Entertainment News love sex aur dhokha entertaintment bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK