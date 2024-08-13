Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover decided to have a celebration as their daughter, Devi, turned 21 months old. The couple shared two videos, and they are overloaded with cuteness

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's posts

Actor Bipasha Basu celebrated her daughter Devi's 21-month birthday. On Monday, Bipasha shared an adorable video on Instagram and wrote, "Warning!!! Cuteness Overload. 21 months." In the video, Devi can be seen singing a song, sitting in her mother's lap.

Bipasha also dropped pictures of the celebration on Instagram Story where the little one can be seen cutting the cake. Devi looks cute in a blue gown. Another picture showcases mumma Bipasha talking with her 'Bestie' and captioned it, "Non stop chatting with my bestie."

Karan Singh Grover also dropped a cute video wish for his little princess and wrote, "Happy 21 months my sweetest Little babygirl. Thank you for making my heart explode a gazillion times every day! Thank you my other little babygirl @bipashabasu for creating this magical fairy for us!"

Bipasha always treats her fans with a glimpse of Devi's adorable moments.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

