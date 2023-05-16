Birthday special: Did you know Pankaj Udhas wanted to be a doctor?

On ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' 72nd birthday, we revisit a conversation with his where he had recalled anecdotes from his childhood.

Pankaj Udhas might be one of the most celebrated Ghazal singers in the country, but the singer had once revealed that he wanted to be a doctor when he was young. Speaking to Mid-day in an interview some years ago, the singer had said, "Many people feel that I dreamt of becoming a singer from my childhood days. But that’s not true. I wanted to be a doctor. Trust me, I was preparing for it in right earnest. But then, I became a singer and my dream remained unfulfilled. But I am still passionate about medicine and medical science. I stay updated with all the new developments in the field. In fact, I am a self-proclaimed 80 per cent doctor and the general physician of my family."

The maestro also talked about his passion for cars. "I am a sucker for cars. Cars have always made me go nuts. My dad was a government employee and had a jeep. He would never allow me to even go close to it, as it was his prized possession. My dad gifted me a bicycle to make me happy, but I still had this dream for cars. The first thing I bought my earnings was a car. My first car was a Fiat 1951 model. I am very attached to it till date. Even though I own cars in newer models, I still take that old car out for a ride once in a while. Driving is my biggest stress-buster," he had said.

Pankaj Udhas has a very calm persona in public, but he said he wasn't always like that. He was quite naughty in his childhood. "I might come across as a very calm and composed person, but as a kid I was a complete contrast to my present self. I was a very naughty kid. From stealing mangoes to climbing trees and getting into kite fights, I have done it all. The funny thing is that when I tell these to my kids, they just find them hard to believe," he had said.

He had also recalled an incident when he got injured while lighting firecrackers during Diwali. "I love bursting crackers on Diwali. When I was eight years old, we lived in Rajkot. One of my friends had taught me the trick of lighting a bomb inside a tin dabba. It was a novel thing, and I kept doing it continuously. On the fourth day of Diwali, I lit this bomb with a tin cover on it. The bomb was taking time to explode, and I like an impatient kid went to check whether the bomb was defused or what. But the bomb exploded the minute I got closer and the tin hit my forehead. I still have that mark," he had described.