Birthday Special: Ranveer Singh receives a portrait bedazzled with 100,000 crystal from his fan

Ranveer Singh got a very special surprise from one of his fans on the occasion of his birthday. An artist, Ayesha Gandhi, made a portrait of Ranveer bedazzled with 100,000 crystals! What’s even more special – she made this incredible artwork to gift Ranveer on behalf of her mother Shagun Chaudhry, who is a huge fan of Ranveer and hasn’t missed a single film of the actor.

Ayesha revealed in an interaction, “For those reading this, let me begin by saying that my mother @shagunchaudhry is a die-hard fan of Ranveer Singh, and makes sure that she catches all his movies… and that’s not the case with any other actor. So, I wanted to do something special for my mom’s favourite actor, on his birthday. It took me almost 3 months to create.”

Speaking about his professional commitments, Ranveer will be seen in huge big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S. Shankar’s retelling of his cult classic Anniyan.

