Birthday special: Top 10 Varun Dhawan movies at the box office

Varun Dhawan is a popular Bollywood actor who was born on April 24, 1987, in Mumbai, India. He is the son of the popular film director David Dhawan. Varun made his acting debut in 2012 with the film 'Student of the Year', directed by Karan Johar. Varun is known for his versatile acting skills and has received several accolades for his performances, including Filmfare Awards. He is also popular among audiences for his dancing skills. Apart from acting, Varun is actively involved in various philanthropic activities and supports several charitable causes. He is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares his workout routines and fitness tips with his fans on social media.

Here is the list of his hit films:

Bhediya (2022)

'Bhediya' is a 2022 comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and was released on November 25, 2022. The film's worldwide box office collection was 89.97 cr.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a 2022 family drama film directed by Raj Mehta and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, and it was released on June 24, 2022. The film's worldwide box office collection was 136.13 cr.

Kalank (2019)

'Kalank' is a 2019 period romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. The movie features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt, and it was released on April 17, 2019. The film's worldwide box office collection was 146.31 cr.

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India (2018)

'Sui Dhaaga' is a 2018 drama film directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, and it was released on September 28, 2018. The film's worldwide box office collection was 125.09 cr.

Judwaa 2 (2017)

'Judwaa 2' was a reboot of Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa. Judwaa 2 is a 2017 action comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others. The film was released on September 29, 2017. The film's worldwide box office collection was 138.61 cr.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is a 2017 romantic comedy film directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sahil Vaid. It was released on March 10, 2017. The film's worldwide box office collection was 200.45 cr.

Dishoom (2016)

'Dishoom' is a 2016 buddy-cop action comedy film directed by Varun Dhawan's brother, Rohit Dhawan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The ensemble cast features Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, and Saqib Saleem. The film was released on July 29, 2016. The film's worldwide box office collection was 119.58 cr.

ABCD 2 (2015)

'Any Body Can Dance 2' is a 2015 dance film directed and choreographed by Remo D'Souza and produced under the banner of Walt Disney Pictures by Siddharth Roy Kapur. It stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Tisca Chopra, and Lauren Gottlieb. The film was released on June 19, 2015 and its worldwide box office collection was 167 cr.

Badlapur (2015)

'Badlapur' is a 2015 neo-noir action-thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The ensemble cast includes Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The film was released on February 20, 2015, and its worldwide box office collection was 81.31 cr.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is a 2014 rom-com film directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Siddharth Shukla. The film was released on July 11, 2014, and its worldwide box office collection was 119.58 cr. In the same year, 'Main Tera Hero' was also released, and its world wide box office collection was 78 cr.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel'.

