'Bloody Daddy' singer Shahid Mallya: We don’t mind being typecast

Amid stifling competition, Bloody Daddy singer Shahid Mallya says artistes are happy to enjoy command over single genres

It’s perhaps their fondness for the Punjabi music genre that leads to the making of songs that swiftly find their place on music charts. Or, at least, that’s what Shahid Mallya believes, while discussing how he came aboard Bloody Daddy, which marks his second collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Udta Punjab (Ikk kudi). “I have more confidence [in my work] when I am collaborating with him. He is so talented and charming that there is always a sense of excitement while joining hands with him,” says Mallya, who rendered Kapoor-starrer Baari barsi for the offering.

“Since it is a dance number, the crux of our attempt was to make it so enjoyable that people [would continue to tap their] feet throughout the duration of the song. We wanted the Punjabi energy to be prevalent in it.”

Mallya admits to having had the good fortune of showcasing his command over various genres of songs, throughout his career. “I’ve sung folk, qawwali, love ballads, and Punjabi songs. Many people, despite being skilled, are often bracketed, and no one is willing to experiment with them. Nowadays, there are so many [singers] in the industry that we don’t even mind being typecast. In my case, I’d say, I am bracketed, but versatile.”