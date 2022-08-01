Bobby Deol pays surprise visit to father Dharmendra on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

On his last day at the shoot, his son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman paid him a surprise visit.

Veteran star Dharmendra has finished shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. On his last day at the shoot, his son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman paid him a surprise visit. Taking to Instagram, Bobby took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the sets.

In the images, the trio is seen sharing smiles with each other."Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani," Bobby captioned the post. Karan Johar too shared a photo on his Instagram story, which read, "Wrap Day." Earlier in the day, Dharmendra expressed his happiness about shooting for the film.

"Friends, with his blessings your good wishes..I am back to my job. Love you all," Dharmendra wrote alongside the picture. Dharmendra's photo has garnered several likes and comments. "The most lovable," Ranveer Singh commented. "Handsome as ever," Divya Dutta wrote. "Love you papa," Esha Deol commented. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

