Bollywood bids a teary goodbye to late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar

Updated on: 25 March,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Sarkar’s last rites were held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4 pm. His films’ leading ladies Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Konkonasen Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Dia Mirza among others were seen at the funeral

Dia Mirza, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Rhea Chakraborty. Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah


Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, 67, passed away at a hospital on Friday. The director was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following a fever. “He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital,” his wife Panchali informed. The filmmaker had viral fever on March 22 and was rushed to the hospital. 


“By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak,” Panchali added. Sarkar’s last rites were held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4 pm. His films’ leading ladies Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Konkonasen Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Dia Mirza among others were seen at the funeral.


