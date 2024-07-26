Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna did their best version of the traditional dance form 'Ritunga' along with locals during a recent holiday

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a video from her recent vacation with husband Akshay Kumar to Tanzania. Without revealing details about the location, she shared a video of her and Akshay Kumar dancing whole heartedly with a local group of dancers. The couple was doing their best version of the traditional dance 'Ritunga'.

In the video, we see Akshay Kumar dancing with enthusiasm along with the locals who were dressed in costumes Akshay was seen in a green pajama and black t-shirt in the video while Twinkle Khan was seen in a khaki shirt and denim pants. She also danced along with the locals to the music created by them.

Sharing the fun dance video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Moving our feet and massaging our souls".

She added, "Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga."

Khanna further asked the netizens, "Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I? When was the last time you danced your heart out? Let me know in the comments below."

And netizens were more than happy to react to the video and share their thoughts. Read comments by the netizens:

Farah Khan Ali wrote, "You win hands down Tina"

A user wrote, "Chandni chowk to Africa ki shooting chal rahi hai lagta hai".

"Twinkle for the win!! Mr K thinks he is on another set," another user wrote.

A netizen wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi".

"Mr K has more flair. But we already know that. Really cool to do something like this," wrote another fan.

"Not like really danced…but shook it up a bit with some cool retro pop rock that a local pub plays on a Friday night," another fan wrote.

A fan commented, "Akshay sir to fhul comedy hai aur har chij ko injoy karte hai".

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar had shared a video from their African safari. Sharing a video of a majestic elephant, the superstar wrote, "Uss din ek sher daala thaa, aaj haathi dekhlo ;) Saw this majestic creature during our safari in Tanzania today and couldn’t help but share. #AfricanSafari."

