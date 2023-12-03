Boman Irani Birthday 2023: The actor celebrated his day in the presence of family and friends including Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Shiamak Davar and others

Boman Irani

Actor Boman Irani turned a year older on December 2, Saturday. The actor celebrated his birthday in the presence of friends and family. Filmmaker Farah Khan who is a close friend on the actor took to social media to share videos from his cake-cutting ceremony.

In the video, Boman can be seen dressed in a suit as his friends and family sing and cheer fo him. Abhishek Bachchan, who is also a close friend of Boman was also seen beside him. In the video, Farah is seen funnily coming in between Boman and his wife Zenobia to pose for the picture before the cake cutting. Choreohrpaher Shiamak Davar, was also seen in the video. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "Birthdays should be celebrated like this.. with people who love you n Parsis.. happy birthday my dearest @boman_irani ur getting hendshomer every year.. @zenobia.irani sorry I couldn’t resist.."

On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan. While this is SRK's first film with director Rajkumar Hirani, Boman has been a constant in all of Hirani's films. He portrays the role of a teacher in the film

Speaking about his experience working with the two in 'Dunki', Boman said, "Being a part of this special film is an honour. Working with the genius Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan who truly is the biggest star, once again has truly been delightful. After a long time, I'm playing a teacher once again and my character has an interesting arc that I'm hopeful audiences will really enjoy. I can't wait to bring our piece of heart to the audiences."Boman has earlier worked with Rajkumar Hirani in '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai' franchise. On the other hand, he has collaborated with SRK in 'Don' franchise, 'Dilwale' and 'Main Hoon Na'.'Dunki', which is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, will hit the theatres on December 21. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and deals with the issue of Indians illegally entering North America by a route called the Donkey Route.