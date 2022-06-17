Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Boman Irani Jayeshbhai Jordaar shouldve done better

Boman Irani: Jayeshbhai Jordaar should’ve done better

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Boman Irani in a “flux” about the response to the theatrical release

Boman Irani: Jayeshbhai Jordaar should’ve done better

Boman Irani and Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar


Actor Boman Irani says he is unable to understand why his last theatrical release Jayeshbhai Jordaar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, didn’t click at the box-office, but hopes filmmakers can learn from this phase of “flux” that the industry is going through.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar featured Irani as Singh’s father, Pruthvish Patel, a ruthless patriarch of the family, who endorses female foeticide. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and backed by Yash Raj Films, the comedy drama released in April, but failed to translate favourable reviews at the box-office.




Boman IraniBoman Irani


Show full article

boman irani ranveer singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK