Box Office: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan opens to Rs 7.25 crore on Eid

On Thursday, April 11, the Hindi film box office saw the clash between Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' and Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Both the films hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid with the hopes of benefitting at the box office during the holiday. However, 'Maidaan' has failed to perform at the box office despite the starpower of the film and the holiday release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the box office numbers of the film. The film produced by Boney Kapoor managed to collect only Rs 7.25 crore at the domestic box office on day 1.

"Inspite of the big holiday [#Eid], #Maidaan opens to shockingly low numbers… Biz at urban centres in particular should’ve multiplied post-noon onwards, but, despite merits and appreciation, the Day 1 biz is dismal, way below the mark… Wed previews + Thu ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," wrote Adarsh.

He added, "#Maidaan enjoys glorious word of mouth, but that needs to convert into footfalls, especially over the weekend… In fact, a miraculous turnaround on Sat - Sun is a must... Let’s see how its biz pans out in the next couple of days."

About 'Maidaan':

The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.

With Maidaan, Sharma wants to give Rahim’s team the glory they deserved. “I’ve made the film as a tribute to the players. Syed Rahim’s dream was to see football being played in every gully of the country. Can’t we find 11 players in a population of 140 crore? In the 1960 Olympics, a burly man praised Balaram’s game and asked him for his jersey. That man was the late Muhammad Ali," he told Mid-day.

'Maidaan', which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, and was released in theatres on April 11, 2024. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively. Music is by AR Rahman, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.