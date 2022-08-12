Box office collection: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' surpasses Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' on Day 1

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2022 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After a long wait Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been released in the theatres. The box office figures of the first day have also registered a great opening for the film. Looking at the initial collection of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film successfully collected 12 Cr. 




As the weekend starts, we will see which film will witness a huge crowd on the upcoming weekend including the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film is released on 11 August.

The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Akshay also has 'Ram Setu', 'Mission Cinderella' and 'OMG2' among many other films in his kitty.

