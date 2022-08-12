Box office collection: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' surpasses Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' on Day 1

Looking at the initial collection of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film successfully collected 12 Cr.

After a long wait Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been released in the theatres. The box office figures of the first day have also registered a great opening for the film. Looking at the initial collection of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the film successfully collected 12 Cr.

#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation... Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/Wc015wWEr9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

As the weekend starts, we will see which film will witness a huge crowd on the upcoming weekend including the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami.

#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1... Mass circuits perform better [good occupancy in evening shows], but metros are extremely weak... Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects... Thu â¹ 8.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lqayFfGItF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film is released on 11 August.

The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Akshay also has 'Ram Setu', 'Mission Cinderella' and 'OMG2' among many other films in his kitty.

