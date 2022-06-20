Breaking News
'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerji issues clarification on scene showing Ranbir Kapoor with shoes inside temple

Updated on: 20 June,2022 03:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the particular scene, the actor wore his shoes while ringing a bell, which people assumed was inside a temple. The filmmaker gave clarification on this along with announcing the release of the 'Brahmastra' trailer in 4K

Picture courtesy/Ayan Mukerji's Instagram account


Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is awaiting the release of 'Brahmastra', has shared clarification regarding one of the scenes from the film's recently unveiled trailer involving Ranbir Kapoor's entry.

In the particular scene, the actor wore his shoes while ringing a bell, which people assumed was inside a temple. The filmmaker gave clarification on this along with announcing the release of the 'Brahmastra' trailer in 4K.




He wrote, "We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for... 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."


