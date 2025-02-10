From replacing certain words to not hurt the audience's sentiment to deleting sequences that demean history, the Censor Board has left no stone unturned to avoid any form of controversies ahead of Chhaava release

A still from Chhaava

After omitting the controversial lezim sequence in the upcoming movie Chhaava, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested a series of changes in the Laxman Utekar directorial as it gears up for its release on February 14. From replacing certain words to not hurt the audience's sentiment to deleting sequences that demean history, the Censor Board has left no stone unturned to avoid any form of controversies later.

CBFC suggests changes in Chhaava

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the CBFC. The board has also asked makers to remove the scene that shows Maratha warriors wearing a saree. Besides that, the dialogue, 'Mughal sultanat ka zeher' has been replaced with 'Uss samay, kayi shaasak aur sultanat khud ko zinda rakhne ki koshish kar rahe the'. Also, 'Khoon toh aakhir Mughalon ka hi hai' was changed to 'Khoon toh hai Aurang ka hi'. Certain words like 'haramzaadon' and 'haramzaada' were muted while 'Aameen' was replaced with 'Jai Bhavani'.

Controversial lezim scene in Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. For those unversed, the film's trailer featured a scene in which Kaushal and Mandanna dance with the 'lezim', a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage. After protests against it, the film's director removed it.

Vicky Kaushal defends lezim scene

Vicky Kaushal told reporters, “Not a single day went by when we didn't start work on the film without the Shivgarjana (slogans about the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). The lezim part was just for 20-30 seconds (in the film). It was not just a (part of the) story, but it was an effort to take our culture to the globe.”

“Sambhaji Maharaj was a king of the people, and if someone asked him to play (lezim) with them, the king would definitely oblige. But if his followers feel it was a bit off... It is not important to the movie's story, so we have removed it,” he added.

Speaking of his film Chhaava, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. It is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14.