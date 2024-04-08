Preity Zinta shared a picture from her first photoshoot ever. She revealed that she was just 20 when she clicked the pic

Preity Zinta (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Check out 20-year-old Preity Zinta's picture from her first photoshoot x 00:00

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is currently busy with the ongoing season of IPL with regards to her team Punjab Kings, went through her archives on Monday.

The actress shared a picture from her 1st photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture. The picture is a close-up of the actress.

She wrote in the caption: “Was going through some old stuff and found this photo ! OMG! My first photo shoot ever… I was all of 20 & I thought I knew everything I needed to know about the world … except how to pose for a photo shoot #20yearoldme #memories #throwback #ting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Earlier, Preity Zinta took a walk down memory lane and recalled her 2004 film ‘Veer-Zaara’ with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who she says helped in “brightening” her day after she felt like a "zombie" during rehearsals.

Taking to X, Preity shared a video featuring the two stars during their dance rehearsals. The song ‘Tere liye’ could be heard playing in the background as they practised.

The actress wrote in the caption: “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for two days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and the rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes.”

Preity then talked about a dance step, which she revealed was taken from the song 'Jiya jale' from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se’.

The actress wrote: “The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in 'Jiya Jale'. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever