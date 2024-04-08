Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Check out 20 year old Preity Zintas picture from her first photoshoot
<< Back to Elections 2024

Check out 20-year-old Preity Zinta's picture from her first photoshoot

Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Preity Zinta shared a picture from her first photoshoot ever. She revealed that she was just 20 when she clicked the pic

Check out 20-year-old Preity Zinta's picture from her first photoshoot

Preity Zinta (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Check out 20-year-old Preity Zinta's picture from her first photoshoot
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is currently busy with the ongoing season of IPL with regards to her team Punjab Kings, went through her archives on Monday.


The actress shared a picture from her 1st photoshoot.


The actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture. The picture is a close-up of the actress.


She wrote in the caption: “Was going through some old stuff and found this photo ! OMG! My first photo shoot ever… I was all of 20 & I thought I knew everything I needed to know about the world … except how to pose for a photo shoot #20yearoldme #memories #throwback #ting.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Earlier, Preity Zinta took a walk down memory lane and recalled her 2004 film ‘Veer-Zaara’ with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who she says helped in “brightening” her day after she felt like a "zombie" during rehearsals.

Taking to X, Preity shared a video featuring the two stars during their dance rehearsals. The song ‘Tere liye’ could be heard playing in the background as they practised.

The actress wrote in the caption: “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for two days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and the rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes.”

Preity then talked about a dance step, which she revealed was taken from the song 'Jiya jale' from the 1998 film ‘Dil Se’.

The actress wrote: “The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in 'Jiya Jale'. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

preity zinta bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment throwback thursday
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK