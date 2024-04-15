Check out! Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from Radhika Merchant’s intimate bridal shower

It was just yesterday when Radhika’s friend threw a sweet bridal shower for her, and her best friend Janhvi Kapoor has now shared pictures from the intimate celebration

Inside pics from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower

The biggest event of this year so far has to be the grand pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The Ambanis dominated the internet throughout March, turning their hometown into a big stage from March 1 to March 3. During this three-day-long festival, guests from around the globe came to bless the soon-to-be bride and groom. Now, as the special day approached, Radhika Merchant’s friends threw an amazing bridal shower for her.

It was just yesterday when Radhika’s friend threw a sweet bridal shower for her, and her best friend Janhvi Kapoor has now shared pictures from the intimate celebration. Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a few stories from the bridal shower. In the first picture, Janhvi reshared a picture posted by Radhika Merchant. In the pictures, all the beautiful ladies were seen dressed in stunning pink dresses while Radhika wore a beautiful white outfit. While posting the picture, Radhika wrote, ‘Blessed with the best.’

Janhvi’s second story had all seven ladies dressed in their pink pyjamas and shiny tiaras, posing for the camera with a glass of their favourite drinks.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding :

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from all around the world attended the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. These guests included Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

During these three-day-long pre-wedding festivities, we witnessed Diljit Dosanjh singing live, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Gallan Goodiyaan,' Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh making the audience go 'aww' with their soothing voices, and mommy Alia Bhatt and baby Raha twinning in brown, and much more.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama 'Bawaal,' directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.' She will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara,' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr. in the lead roles.