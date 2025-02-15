Breaking News
Chhaava box office day 1: Vicky Kaushal gets his biggest opening ever, film earns Rs 33.1 cr

Updated on: 15 February,2025 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's biggest opening ever at the box office. The film has earned Rs 33.1 cr at the box office in India

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' hit the big screens on February 14. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film saw a huge footfall on day 1. The film is based on the life of the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Actress Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film while Akshaye Khanna played the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film has registered the biggest opening of 2025 with a collection of Rs 33.1 cr at the Indian box office. 


Vicky Kaushal's biggest opening film 


Chhaava sees Vicky play the titular role. Audiences have been praising Kaushal's terrific performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This also marks Vicky's biggest opening ever. It is also his first double-digit opener. Earlier, his biggest opening was the film 'Bad Newz' that was released last year. 


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share Vicky's track record at the box office. 

Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal's performance

Protagonist Vicky Kaushal's better half, Katrina Kaif used her IG to pen an appreciation post for her actor husband. Dropping a poster from "Chhaava", the diva wrote, "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again."

Praising hubby, Vicky Kaushal, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress shared, "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…"

Katrina Kaif concluded, "#DineshVijan what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team."

 
 
 
 
 
Made under the direction of Laxman Utekar, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman.

