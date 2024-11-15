Breaking News
Watch! Rakul Preet Singh cherishes her childhood memories, sharing a heartfelt glimpse of her past

Updated on: 15 November,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday celebrated in the country as 'Children's Day' and shared videos and pictures from her "bachpan"

Watch! Rakul Preet Singh cherishes her childhood memories, sharing a heartfelt glimpse of her past

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Instagram

Watch! Rakul Preet Singh cherishes her childhood memories, sharing a heartfelt glimpse of her past
Actor Rakul Preet Singh took a stroll down memory lane on Thursday celebrated in the country as 'Children's Day' and shared videos and pictures from her "bachpan." The Instagram video posted by the actor features adorable moments of Rakul as a child. The video also shows her in the company of her parents and other relatives.


She captioned the post as, "Here is a piece of my heart , a gift that my family gave me on my wedding day and I wanted to share it with all of you . #bachpankiyaadein Childhood memories are always special. Hamesha haste raho, khelte raho and never lose the child within you .. Happy Children's day!!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


Rakul's post is extremely cute. Even netizens would agree with this.

As soon as Rakul shared her childhood moments, fans instantly chimed in the comment section and flooded the post with heartfelt reactions.

"Lovely yaadien," a fan commented.

"So cute," another user wrote.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2' with Ajay Devgn.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

She was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

