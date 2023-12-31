Here’s looking at the promising new faces of this year

Veer Pahariya

Unlike his businessman-father Sanjay Pahariya and politician-grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde, Veer Pahariya opted to pursue a career in performing arts. After launching a Hindi pop music channel on YouTube, showcasing his talents as a lyricist, composer, singer, director and actor, he started auditioning till producer Dinesh Vijan spotted him. After a stint as an assistant director on Bhediya, Veer was signed on as the parallel lead for the Akshay Kumar-fronted Sky Force. Details of his role are being kept under wraps. We will soon know about his part in the action thriller that arrives later this year.

Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani

While Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is too young and focusing on studies right now to think of a career in the movies, his nephew Aaman Devgan has begun his journey in front of the camera. He makes his debut in director Abhishek Kapoor’s yet-untitled thriller. The action-adventure, led by Ajay, also marks the big-screen debut of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Incidentally, Ajay and Raveena gave a number of hits in the 1990s. Following in their footsteps, Aaman and Rasha have prepped hard before being chosen to lead Gattu’s next directorial venture. Moreover, the newbies also trained extensively for their respective roles before they began filming. Previously, Gattu successfully launched Sushant Singh Rajput on the big screen with Kai Po Che. This year, all eyes are on him to deliver an encore.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan was gearing up for his movie debut, Maharaja, last year. Reportedly, the shooting for the YRF production, helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, wrapped up in October. The period drama, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, will release directly on Netflix. Junaid plays a journalist in his maiden movie. Besides Maharaja, the young Khan also has two home productions—Pritam Pyaare and a yet-untitled film co-starring Sai Pallavi.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Several releases planned for 2023 suffered a delay due to the after-effects of the pandemic. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut is no exception. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son is being launched in Karan Johar’s production, Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj in pivotal roles. Directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze, the movie is reportedly set against the terror background in Kashmir. Interestingly, 2024 could mark a year of double debut for the young Khan. He has signed up for another Dharma Productions venture—a romcom, co-starring Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi, who made her debut with The Archies last month. The yet-untitled film, to be helmed by first-timer Shauna Gautam, will release directly on OTT.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and veteran composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter, Pashmina Roshan will be seen on screens this year in Ishq Vishk Rebound. Following her passion, she studied acting at the Jeff Goldberg Studio and subsequently made her stage debut with The Importance of Being Earnest (2019). Pashmina’s maiden movie is director Nipun Dharmadikari’s contemporary take on Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s 2003 hit, Ishq Vishk.

Ahaan Pandayy

Chikki (Chunky Panday’s brother) and Deanne Panday’s son Ahaan Pandayy had been quietly preparing for his foray into the movies in the close confines of YRF Studios. Assisting on The Railway Men, he impressed studio boss and filmmaker Aditya Chopra enough to be signed up by the studio’s talent division. While there’s no information on his debut yet, a video from his photo-shoot indicates that an announcement is expected this year. Adi, who is looking to expand the talent pool of his conglomerate, surely knows he is betting on a winning horse.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter finally began filming her big-screen debut last year. Shanaya Kapoor has bagged a pivotal part in Mohanlal’s pan-India period action drama, Vrushabha. Helmed by Nanda Kishore, the movie also stars Meka Shrikanth, Roshan Meka, Neha Saxena and Ragini Dwivedi. Apparently, a film produced by Karan Johar is also in the works. But after director Shashank Khaitan’s Dono Mile Iss Tarah and Bedhadak failed to take off, we hear an announcement will happen only after things begin to roll.

Lakshya

Lakshya got thrice unlucky. While Dono Mile Iss Tarah and Bedhadak didn’t make it to the studios, Dostana 2 was aborted in the wake of Kartik Aaryan’s exit. Now, he is gearing for director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s thriller, Kill, which has already wowed audiences in the international film festival circuit. That’s not all, Lakshya is also playing the lead role in the finite web series, Stardom. Set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry, what makes the show eagerly anticipated is that it marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan.