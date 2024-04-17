Breaking News
Dad-to-be Varun Dhawan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'a hot girl' under his latest picture on Instagram

Updated on: 17 April,2024 05:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Varun Dhawan posted a new picture on Instagram today. Under the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu left a sweet comment which led to some cute banter

Dad-to-be Varun Dhawan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'a hot girl' under his latest picture on Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Varun Dhawan is a big name in Bollywood, known for entertaining audiences since his first movie, 'Student Of The Year,' in 2012. He's built a solid fan base and is quite active on social media.


Recently, Varun Dhawan posted a gorgeous photo of himself, sparking some adorable back-and-forth with his 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which fans couldn't help but notice.

On April 17th, Varun Dhawan shared a striking photo on his Instagram. In the picture, the actor looked really good in a black shirt, staring directly into the camera. Although he didn't add any words to the caption, he simply dropped an eyes emoji.

Shortly after Varun Dhawan shared the post, his 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu quickly responded. Clearly impressed, she wrote, "Who's this teenager?" To which he replied, “I dunno I think he’s working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series.”

On the work front:

'Baby John' film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the movie that will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

According to reports from India Today, the director of "Main Tera Hero" is 'putting together a project for the duo (Varun Dhawan).' The official confirmation for the same is yet to come. If these reports of their collaboration are true, it will mark the fourth professional collaboration between the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. It was earlier reported by Pinkvilla that the two are planning a film that will go on floors in April 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

