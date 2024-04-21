Just days after the shooting incident at his residence, Salman Khan was seen in Dubai, vibing to a Shah Rukh Khan song

Last week, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, grabbed attention because he received death threats. This led to more security being placed around his home in Bandra, Mumbai, after someone fired shots at the building. Despite this scary situation, Salman still went to Dubai for an event.

Footage from the Karate event in Dubai, where Salman Khan attended as a guest, has been circulating widely on social media. One video shows Salman sitting in the audience, having a good time and vibing to a Shah Rukh Khan song. The song he was seen enjoying was “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie Pathaan, where Salman also made a cameo appearance.

Another video, in particular, shows him introducing Shahraan, the son of Sanjay Dutt, to professional fighter Shahzaib Rind. This video has gained a lot of attention on fan pages and social media, capturing the hearts of many fans.

Shahzaib posted a video where Salman is seen chatting with Shahraan and then talking to Shahzaib and taking a photo with Abdu Rozik. Along with the video, Shahzaib wrote, “Salman Khan, it was an honour to fight in front of you, boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan!”

About Salman Khan recently

Mumbai police has declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the case earlier this week, were allegedly receiving instructions from the two Bishnoi brothers, he said. While Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, his brother is believed to be in Canada or the US, the official said, adding that Mumbai Police is likely to seek Lawrence's custody soon, reported PTI.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.