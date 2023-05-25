Deepika Padukone hides her face with a cap, goes no make-up in latest Instagram photo

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted her latest selfie on Instagram. Check out!

Deepika Padukone hides her face with a cap in a selfie

Anything Deepika Padukone does is bound to make headlines. After all, she is one of the biggest superstars in the country today. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with "Black Sun with Rays Emoji" in the caption.

In the picture, the actress is wearing a green top and a cap with no makeup on and a pendant around her neck.

After she posted the picture, her fans went on to praise her beauty and comment on her post. One fan wrote, "Classy (red heart along with fire emoji)". Another wrote, "Sunshine (smiling face with heart-eyes emoji)". while the third wrote, "Natural beauty". One of the social media users wrote, "So pretty (sparkles emoji)".

Recently, Deepika Padukone was featured on the cover of Time magazine. During her interview, her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh made a spontaneous visit. They shared a brief kiss when he arrived and departed, with Ranveer mentioning that he was shooting in a nearby location and decided to surprise her. It was a "cosmic" coincidence, according to Deepika.

Unquestionably the country’s biggest global brand ambassador, Deepika clinched the biggest endorsement deals with global luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Cartier. If that wasn't enough testimony to her impact in the global arena, she was also listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

Deepika was last seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the fiction action film 'Project K,' which features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani and is directed by Nag Ashwin. Also, she will be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter,' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others. Apart from that, Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', which is all set to release on September 7, 2023.

