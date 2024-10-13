Dia Mirza: Power of cinema to inspire change is unparalleled

As Dia joins the jury of an environmental film festival, actor-activist says imperative to take dialogue about sustainability to a wide audience

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has often used her star power for a greater cause— environmental conservation. This year, the actor has teamed up with another platform to take the dialogue of ecological conservation to a wider population. She has been chosen as a jury member for the 2024 edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). Scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 8, the film gala will screen 72 movies, each highlighting a critical issue, from climate change to wildlife preservation.

In the festival’s bid to take the message across the country, the screenings will be held not only in cities, but also in small towns and villages. Considering the festival champions two of Mirza’s biggest passions—movies and environment—she says coming on board was a no-brainer. “ALT EFF is not just about films, but also about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet. The power of cinema to inspire change is unparalleled. I look forward to watching films that reflect the efforts being made to protect our environment,” she says.