Diana Penty walks on the streets of Paris in pajamas for this reason; watch video

Diana Penty is currently in France for the Paris Couture Week. After stunning in her glamoruous outfits for the fashion week, the actress dropped a video of her walking on the streets of the city in her pajamas. The reason? To fulfil her Tiramisu craving.

Diana Penty took to her Instagram feed and dropped a video of her heading to a dessert cafe to get herself a tiramisu. In the video, Diana is seen dressed in a comfy set of pajamas. She has her make-up on and hair done, probably from her fashion week outing. She is seen walking around the streets of Paris looking for tiramisu. She also shared a clip of her enjoying the dessert.

"What I wouldn’t do…for Tiramisu," she wrote sharing the video.

On the work front, Diana Penty recently wrapped the shoot of 'Section 84' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. A couple of weeks back the actress announced the wrap of the film while sharing BTS pics from the sets. "And it's a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we've been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to 'BE' in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass," she wrote.

"Also, finally got to hang out with @nimratofficial and @nowitsabhi on set. Here's proof that we're actually in the same film," she added

"@ribhu_dasgupta, thank you for bringing this whole thing together so beautifully But more importantly, thank you for making sure our stomachs were always full! Priorities, priorities," she further wrote.

Beginning the year with the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Selfie', Diana was recently seen in the Shahid Kapoor co-starrer 'Bloody Daddy'. Playing a cop for the first time, Diana was the only honest character in the world of deceitful action and crime in 'Bloody Daddy'