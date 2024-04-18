Dibakar Banerjee on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: ‘All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip'

Dibakar Banerjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, has shared that he feels people just wanted gossip from the actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors in the industry, and his suicide came as a shock to everyone. His loyal fans still miss him and make him trend on X time and again. After the actor's demise, there were several conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant’s demise that surfaced on news channels. Now, the Love Sex aur Dhokha director Dibakar Banerjee, who has worked with Sushant on Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, has shared that he feels that people just wanted gossip.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Dibakar Banerjee shared how Sushant's death became a gateway to misery. While talking about the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor’s demise, Banerjee said, “When he passed away, there was so much going on in the news about the cause of his death. I had to cut myself off from everything. I was listening to everything but couldn't hear anybody saying that a young actor died. I couldn't see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip. So, I had to walk away from the situation.”

He further recalled how nobody was mourning Sushant’s demise and said, “Nobody was saying that ‘We are missing Sushant’. Nobody was talking about how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies. Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where is that condolence meet? Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organized a screening of his movies and discussed it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gateway to misery borne.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise occurred on June 14, 2020. The following year saw reports of his sea-facing Mumbai residence being offered for rent, commanding a monthly fee of ₹4.5 lakh for the duplex property. The case surrounding Sushant's passing was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, despite the passage of three years, the CBI's investigation has yet to reach a definitive conclusion regarding the circumstances of his death.

