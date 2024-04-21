Kareena Kapoor was approached as the main lead in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’. However, she walked out of the project days before the filming began.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who once invited drama with her strong statements in the media, has now mellowed down to diplomatic answers when asked about topics that once created controversies. In a recent interview with BBC, Bebo was asked if Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone thanked her for walking out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

In the BBC interview when Kareena was asked about the same, she said, "I believe in destiny and whatever is meant to be in your life will happen through anything. It's all written in the stars and every film is not written for everyone. They were destined to meet.”

For those unversed, Kareena had done a look test for the 2002 film ‘Devdas’ directed by Bhansali. However, she was rejected and the project eventually starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Following the rejection, Kareena said in an interview that she would never work with Bhansali.

Fast forward to 2013, Kareena was approached as the main lead in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’. However, she walked out of the project days before the filming began and did ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ instead with Imran Khan. The role went to Deepika Padukone who featured alongside Ranveer Singh. The two began dating during this film and eventually got married.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The third installment of the super-hit franchise is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Kareena will also be seen in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ directed by Hansal Mehta.