Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert: 'Chamkila' actor sets the stage ablaze with his performance - watch video

Updated on: 14 April,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Diljit Dosanjh enthralled the audience with his iconic songs giving them a night to remember.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert: ‘Chamkila’ actor sets the stage ablaze with his performance - watch video

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/X

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh conducted his Mumbai concert on Saturday (April 13) at the MMRDA R2 Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex. The event was attended by a slew of celebs, who grooved to Diljit's fiery performance. Among those in attendance were Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Avneet Kaur to name a few. 





Diljit enthralled the audience with his iconic songs giving them a night to remember. Netizens took to X and shared some moments from the concert. 

One user wrote, “Music is such a beautiful denominator! I had the most wholesome moment at the @diljitdosanjh concert in Mumbai today with a group of random strangers during Lalkara where we did bangra and shouted a “lalkara” together when the song ended.”

“THANK YOU for such a fab evening @diljitdosanjh !! This was my fourth time attending your concert but the excitement was just as crazy as it was during my first time!! You’re hands down THE MOST crowd engaging performer and such a beautiful soul,” added another. 

Another user wrote, “I relived the best moment of my life again featuring @diljitdosanjh Thank you for blessing us with your performance.”

Previously, Diljit shared the stage with British singer Ed Sheeran during his concert in the city. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit is currently basking in the success of his film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is available on the OTT platform Netflix and also features Parineeti Chopra. 

Diljit was previously seen in the film ‘Crew’ alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. 

His upcoming project is 'Jatt and Juliet 3' with Neeru Bajwa. The 'Jatt and Juliet' saga has been a runaway success, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and drama. The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third installment is at an all-time high.

(With inputs from ANI)

diljit dosanjh imtiaz ali parineeti chopra kriti sanon Entertainment News
