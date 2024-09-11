Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diwali Clash Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty deny Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers request to push Singham Again release

Diwali Clash: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty deny 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makers' request to push 'Singham Again' release

Premium

Updated on: 11 September,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 maker met Singham Again team to discuss possibility of averting BO clash; Rohit-Ajay stand firm on cop caper’s Diwali outing

Diwali Clash: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty deny 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makers' request to push 'Singham Again' release

Ajay Devgn in Singham Again; (right) Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

This Diwali, the audiences are spoilt for choice as Ajay Devgn’s action entertainer Singham Again, and Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to hit the marquee. But what is a double treat for viewers, is a less-than-ideal scenario for the makers. mid-day has learnt that with less than two months to go for the festival releases, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty, leading man Devgn and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer Bhushan Kumar met last week to discuss the impending clash.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn kartik aaryan rohit shetty bhushan kumar singham Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK