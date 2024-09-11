Sources say Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 maker met Singham Again team to discuss possibility of averting BO clash; Rohit-Ajay stand firm on cop caper’s Diwali outing

Ajay Devgn in Singham Again; (right) Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Listen to this article Diwali Clash: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty deny 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makers' request to push 'Singham Again' release x 00:00

This Diwali, the audiences are spoilt for choice as Ajay Devgn’s action entertainer Singham Again, and Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are set to hit the marquee. But what is a double treat for viewers, is a less-than-ideal scenario for the makers. mid-day has learnt that with less than two months to go for the festival releases, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty, leading man Devgn and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer Bhushan Kumar met last week to discuss the impending clash.