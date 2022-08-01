'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun Kapoor feels overwhelmed as Housefull board shines outside cinema halls

Arjun along with his co-stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria visited the old Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai to surprise their fans by watching 'Ek Villain Returns'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor felt overwhelmed by seeing a Housefull board outside a cinema hall in Mumbai. Arjun along with his co-stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria visited the old Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai to surprise their fans by watching 'Ek Villain Returns'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gunday' actor shared a picture from the cinema hall, which he captioned, "Ek actor ko aur kya chahiye!! Housefull board outside a cinema that's all we work for... will sleep with a smile on my face tonight... ."

In the picture, the 'Mubarkaan' actor could be seen holding the Housefull board with Tara and Disha on both his sides and their fans gathering around them. Helmed by Mohit Suri 'Ek Villain Returns' gathered mixed reviews from the netizens but the 'Aurangzeb' actor received praises from the audience for his performance in the film. Soon after Arjun shared this post, fans flooded the comment section with heart, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages for the whole team.

"Absolutely....best movie of this year" a fan commented on the post. Another fan wrote, "Congratulations movie it's very awesome and Arjun acting superb."

'Ek Villain Returns' minted Rs 14 crore after the second day of its release and became Arjun's fifth highest opening film of his career. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaaj's 'Kuttey', which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Along with this he also has director Ajay Behl's 'The Ladykiller' opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

