Fareeda Jalal Birthday 2024: From darling DJ of K3G to naughty nani of Shararat, actress' most loved roles

Updated on: 13 March,2024 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Be it as our Magical Nani Maa or our Dilwali Daaijaan; Fareeda Jalal has always given strong performances. Today, on Farida Jalal's birthday, let's look at five of her most loved roles

Farida Jalal has made many of us smile with her characters throughout her acting career, from her roles in films to her characters in television shows. We have loved her in all ways, be it as our Magical Nani Maa or our Dilwali Daaijaan; she has always given strong performances. On Farida Jalal's birthday, let's look at five of her most loved roles:


Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Lajjo
DDLJ is the one film that always remains on our favourite list. The film is known for the classic love story of Raj and Simran. In the film, Farida plays the role of a daughter's (Simran's) mother who is an Indian housewife who can't answer back to her husband but can't see her kids crying either. Lajjo's warmth and affection towards Simran resonate with audiences, making her a beloved figure in the iconic film. The scene where Lajjo asks Simran and Raj to elope makes many of us cry.


Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Sayeeda/Daijan/DJ
Talking about Farida Jalal's best roles and not including Daijan's characters from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' would be an injustice. Farida Jalal plays the character of the house help of the Raichand family, particularly for Rohan and Rahul, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively. Jalal's character Sayeeda holds a special place in the hearts of viewers, as it was her character who recognized Rohan (played by Hrithik) when they met after years. The conversation between Rohan and DJ on their reunion made many of us sob.


Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Mrs. Khanna
In 1998, a film was released and instantly became our favourite. 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai' is that film which made all of us believe that true love does exist. In the film, Farida Jalal played Rahul's (played by Shah Rukh Khan) mother, who with the help of her granddaughter, made her son realize his love for his college best friend Anjali. It is not important to be a leader to make an impact, and Farida with her role as Mrs. Khanna proved this right. The veteran actress with her comic timing, quirkiness, and motherly approach made all of us fall in love with her.

Shararat - Sushma Mehra
In the cherished TV show 'Shararat', Farida Jalal portrays the character of Sushma Mehra, a role that evokes nostalgia for many viewers. Sushma Mehra is not just any grandmother; she is the heart and soul of the Mehra household. Do you remember what made her so special? It was our favourite Nani's superpower and her inner child which made her even more loved. Sushma Mehra's character serves as a source of comic relief in the show, with her witty one-liners and her funny magical encounters with her son-in-law.

Mammo
In 'Mammo', Farida Jalal delivers a poignant and deeply moving performance as Mehmooda Begum. In 'Mammo', Farida Jalal plays the character of Mehmooda Begum, who had to leave her home during the Partition of India. She faces many challenges but remains strong and resilient. The story of Mehmooda Begum brings back memories of a difficult time in history, reminding us of the struggles people faced during those days. Her character is full of emotions and experiences that make us feel connected to her journey.

