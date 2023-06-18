Fathers are being celebrated all across the world today. Several celebrities took to social media sites to express their love, affection and memories with their fathers and also shared photos with them

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her father, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Father’s Day 2023: Bipasha Basu to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood stars share heartfelt posts x 00:00

Fathers are being celebrated all across the world today. From being hands-on dads to emotional pillars of support, Father’s Day is an occasion to acknowledge what it means to be a father, and what it takes to be one. Several celebrities took to social media sites to express their love, affection and memories with their fathers and also shared photos with them. Some Bollywood mamas posted pictures of their families, and conveyed gratitude towards their partners for being wonderful fathers.

Bipasha Basu shared an emotional video of her husband, Karan Singh Grover caressing and playing with their baby daughter, Devi. She said that their child had birthed the inner father in Karan, who was actively involved in all her activities including eating, playtime and naps. She captioned the post, “The day we conceived Devi her Father was born ❤️ Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn’t speak or sang to his daughter in my tummy❤️And from the day she was born… till now each day ,I witness the sweet magic of this father’s love .Devi is the luckiest girl to have the most amazing father … her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, she wrote, “It’s no fun without papa … eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time , dippy dippy time, naps- Papa always makes everything more fun ❤️🧿 We love you Papa ❤️You are our everything ❤️🧿Thank you for being soooooo awesome ❤️🧿 Happy first Father’s Day to you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Shilpa Shetty also shared a similar video of a laid-back family outing where her husband, Raj Kundra juggled pushing their daughter in her stroller and playfully kicking a football back and forth with his son. “We are soo blessed to have you, Papa ð¤ We Love you loads… Viaan-Raj and Samisha ð¨‍ð©‍ð§‍ð¦♥ï¸ð¤”

Shetty also wished fathers all around the world by adding, “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing fathers out there”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Kajal Aggarwal also shared a similar adorable photo with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu and son, both twinning in sunshine yellow. “appy Father’s Day, Neil’s favourite person! (And mine as well!) The best gift @neil_kitchlu could ever give you is saying “paapaa” on a loop ð kitchlug â¤ï¸"

Little Neil looked perfectly happy nestled in his dad’s lap!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Arbaaz Khan shared a beautiful thread of vintage photos of and with his father. The last image showed the entire family gathered for a meal, which also included his brother, Salman Khan. He captioned the post with a simply ‘Daddy <3’ Need more words be said?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Actor and model Indraneil Sengupta also posted a similar black-and-white photograph with his daughter, Meira. We are sure fathers, mothers, and children alike felt nostalgic digging up old photos for this Father’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indraneil Sengupta (@indraneilsengupta)

Karan Johar too shared pictures and posted a two-part caption. The first part of the caption was about his children, Yash and Roohi and how he was celebrating his belated fatherhood. He wrote, “My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very muchâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸” The video contained adorable dad-twin moments of the family; as well as several mischievous pictures with grandmother Hiroo Johar.

He shared pictures of a young Karan with his father who had been present at some of his biggest filmmaking milestones. He then extended a deep gratitude towards his own father “And thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids - I will consider that as my biggest victory”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared a picture with Hindi and Marathi actor, director and producer Sachin Pilgaonkar, captioning it “Happy Father’s Day to my number 1 mentor, inspiration, storyteller, soundboard, bff, fellow foodie and ever enthusiastic papa who always has a song to sing, a story to share and always chooses joy no matter what! My Blessing”. The picture captured the father-daughter duo mid-laughter, with drink in hand. Now that’s what we call a chill dad!