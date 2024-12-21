Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of visiting THIS place with his father

Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of visiting THIS place with his father

Updated on: 21 December,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

SRK’s father, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, passed away from cancer when he was just a teenager, and his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, died a decade later, when he was only 24.

Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of visiting THIS place with his father

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan dreamed of visiting THIS place with his father
x
00:00

Actor Shah Rukh Khan once shared that he never visited Kashmir because his late father had asked him not to go there without him. An old video of SRK making this heartfelt confession has resurfaced online. In an earlier appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Khan revealed the reason he had never visited Kashmir. In the video, the actor could be heard saying, “My father’s mother was Kashmiri. My father told me that in life, make sure you visit Istanbul, Rome, and Kashmir at least once, whether I’m here or not. However, you can visit the other two without me, but don’t go to Kashmir without me.”


Shah Rukh added, “So he died very early. I have been all over the world lekin main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Bohot saare mauke bhi mile, doston ne bohot bulaya, ghar wale chutti pe bhi gaye, par main Kashmir kabhi nahi gaya. Kyunki mere father ne kaha tha ki Kashmir mere bina mat dekhna, Kashmir main dikhaaunga,” (I had many opportunities to visit Kashmir—my friends invited me, and even my family went on a holiday there. However, I never went because my father told me not to go without him, as he wanted to take me himself.”)


SRK’s father, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, passed away from cancer when he was just a teenager, and his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, died a decade later, when he was only 24. Shah Rukh Khan made his first-ever visit to Kashmir in 2012, during the shoot of his film “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.” Before landing in Kashmir, Khan had tweeted, “Dark clouds...wet roads...too early for even life to feel alive...but I am on way to make movies. A cigarette and coffee as co travellers.” Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan also filmed scenes for his movie “Dunki” in Kashmir.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan kashmir amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK