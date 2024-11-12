Actor Himansh Kohli, known for his role in Yaariyan, tied the knot in Delhi on November 12. The first pictures from the ceremony has surfaced online

Hemansh Kohli with his wife

Himansh Kohli who is well known for his role in the film Yaariyan has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi. The pictures from his ceremony have gone viral on social media. The actor is yet to share pictures on his handle. For the wedding ceremony, Himansh wore a simple pink kurta while the bride looked gorgeous in red. Not much is known about his bride, except that she comes from a non-film background. It is an arranged-cum-love marriage for Hemansh. Since he is from Delhi, all the functions took place in the capital city. Ace designer Kunal Rawal crafted the groom’s wedding attire. It was an intimate ceremony, with both families and only close friends in attendance.

Himansh Kohli ties the knot

Pictures of Himansh and his bride posing after the ceremony has gone viral on social media. The actor is yet to share the pictures from his wedding festivities on his Instagram page.

Take a look at the pictures:

Himansh Kohli’s mehendi

The photos of Himansh's mehendi surfaced on social media. The photos show the actor dancing his heart out, and one picture that stands out has Kohli flaunting his minimalistic mehendi, with the letters "HV" written on it. While "H" stands for Himansh, the meaning of "V" remains a mystery, as the identity of his bride is still under wraps. This personal touch reflects the couple’s growing love. In the photos, Hemansh can be seen rocking a traditional look by ace designer Kunal Rawal. For the occasion, he chose a green sherwani featuring detailed white embroidery. He kept a clean-shaven look, a simple haircut, and accessorized with a digital watch, a gold bracelet, and men’s earrings. One picture in the carousel shows the actor posing for the camera as the henna artist applies mehendi to his hand.

About Himansh Kohli

Himansh Kohli was born in Delhi. Growing up he was a fan of Rajesh Khanna He began his career s a Radio Jockey at Radio Mirchi in Delhi. He made his debut on TV with Channel V's daily soap opera Humse Hai Liife. He played the character Raghav Oberoi, the male protagonist in Humse Hai Liife. In May 2012, director Divya Kumar cast Kohli as one of the lead actors for the Bollywood movie 'Yaariyaan', to play the character Lakshya. The film which was released on 10 January 2014 became a box office success. In 2017, Kohli appeared in four films: drama film Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai directed by Keshhav Panneriy, romantic comedy Sweetiee Weds NRI, Ranchi Diaries, and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. He was last seen in the film 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and marked Dhavni Bhanushali's acting debut