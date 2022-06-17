Five things that make Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ an exciting extravaganza

The moment fans were waiting for is finally here when we get to see the vision and dream of Ayan Mukerji on celluloid in the form of Brahmastra. Conceived in 2011, planned and shot over a span of half a decade, this opus is finally releasing on September 9. Here are the five things that make the film , this magnum opus an exciting watch:
Ahead of realism lies the world of larger-than-life, and miles ahead is the road to fantasy. Ayan Mukerji chooses to walk on that road and take the mammoth cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. It’s about Shiva, it’s about fire, it’s about Indian mythology and much more. But how much more?
The VFX
This aspect of filmmaking is best enjoyed on celluloid. Brahmastra boasts off some highly imaginative and impressive visuals that fans may not get enough of once they buy a ticket to witness this world of fantasy on the big screen. All eyes on September 9.
Also Read: When Karan Johar announced the magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ on Ranbir's birthday
The Lead Pair
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s off-screen rendezvous was always the talk of the town. It’s now time to translate real life romance on reels with as much charm and conviction. The duo tied the knot on April 14 and this shall be their first film together post marriage. Here’s hoping it’s all worth the hype and hoopla.
The Man Called Amitabh Bachchan
Bachchan turns 80 and his contribution to cinema 53. Big B teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor seems like a casting genius, but to watch Bachchan do just about anything also guarantees endless entertainment. It’s inspiring to see this man refuse to stop for breath even at this juncture of his life.
The Ending
Baahubali and OTT have spoilt filmmakers. How? They all have begun to fetishize cliffhangers to keep the ball of suspense and storytelling rolling. This trilogy, as it suggests, will do the same. Some new characters and conflicts will be be developed in part 2 and 3. Worth the wait? Let’s see.
Also Read: ‘We had the opportunity of creating our own Marvel’