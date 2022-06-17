Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Five things that make Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatts Brahmastra an exciting extravaganza

Five things that make Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ an exciting extravaganza

Updated on: 17 June,2022 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited trilogy is finally up for release on September 9. Here are the five things that make this magnum opus an exciting watch

Five things that make Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ an exciting extravaganza

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Ayan Mukerji


The moment fans were waiting for is finally here when we get to see the vision and dream of Ayan Mukerji on celluloid in the form of Brahmastra. Conceived in 2011, planned and shot over a span of half a decade, this opus is finally releasing on September 9. Here are the five things that make  the film , this magnum opus an exciting watch:

The Concept




Ahead of realism lies the world of larger-than-life, and miles ahead is the road to fantasy. Ayan Mukerji chooses to walk on that road and take the mammoth cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. It’s about Shiva, it’s about fire, it’s about Indian mythology and much more. But how much more?


Show full article

Brahmastra ayan mukerji ranbir kapoor alia bhatt amitabh bachchan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK