From Haldi to Mehendi, checkout these photos from Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's pre-wedding festivities

(Pics courtesy: Swara Bhasker/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker who tied the knot with Samajwadi Party politician, Fahad Ahmad last month on February 6, hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration for family and friends in Delhi.

Days after announcing her 'hush-hush' registered marriage on social media to her fans and followers, the actor celebrated her haldi and sangeet ceremony at her grandparents' house in Delhi.

The 'Nil Battey Sannata' star has been sharing beautiful photos from her Instagram story. Several photos from Swara and Fahad's ceremony have now gone viral on social media platforms.

After giving a glimpse into her ‘holified’ haldi ceremony and her Mehendi night on Instagram on Monday, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star took to her IG story and dropped some stunning photos from their Carnatic night, where she can be seen draped in a resplendent red and golden Kanjivaram saree.

Like a true-blue Telugu bride, the actor accessorized her look with South Indian jewellery which consisted of a red and golden matha-patti with a matching nose ring and a necklace.

The bride-to-be decorated her hairdo with a traditional gajra.

“Channeling Telugu brides”, read the caption of one of her friends’ stories which Swara had reposted on her IG story.

On the other hand, her fiancé Ahmad posed with her in a cream kurta pyjama teamed with a beige Nehru jacket.

Best known for movies like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ among others, Swara had earlier reposted several videos and photos from their Mehendi party, which were originally shared by her family members and friends on their IG stories.

For the Mehendi, the Bhasker slipped into a vivacious orange and golden anarkali suit. Besides photos, the actor also dropped a video from her Mehendi function where she can be seen dancing to the traditional Rajasthani folk song, ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal’. While Swara can be seen twirling happily to the song in the video, popular folk singer, Deene Khan can be seen crooning the song on the mic.

For the Sangeet ceremony, the actor wore a bottle green lehenga which was finely decorated with intricate embroidery work. Her husband-to-be, Fahad twinned with her as he wore a matching, sherwani for the Mehendi night.

According to reports, the couple will also host a Qawwali night on March 15 followed by a reception the next day.

Earlier on February 16, the actor had taken to her Twitter handle to announce the wedding and also shared that she registered her marriage with Fahad. Dropping a video she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Kamal Pandey’s 'Jahan Chaar Yaar'. She will next be seen in the upcoming murder mystery film 'Mimamsa'.