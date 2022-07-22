Gabriel Georgiou reveals the inspiration behind Deepika Padukone’s Frida Kahlo look

Gabriel Georgiou joins mid-day.com's 'BTS stars'

Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou has worked with leading actresses from Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and others! He opened up about some of Deepika's iconic looks on mid-day.com's 'BTS stars.'

Georgiou revealed, "When I started with Deepika she only had a couple of looks that she did. She wasn’t very experimental or open to things. I’m talking about twelve years ago! I told her she didn’t always need to have extensions or puffs. She could have flat hair because she’s gorgeous. I said ‘lets do slick back hair, middle parting and waves, I pushed quite a bit and she was open but mindful. Eventually we connected well and she started experimenting. Before you know it we created a lot of different styles and she was more willing to experiment."

Georgiou goes on to reveal the inspiration behind Deepika’s Frida Kahlo look. “She’s the one who wanted the roses in her hair.”

